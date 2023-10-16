Morning 4: Rave reviews follow Detroit Lions’ latest victory over Buccaneers -- and other news

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after his receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘Lions are legit Super Bowl contender’: Detroit gets rave reviews after latest impressive win

The Detroit Lions are earning respect as a “legit Super Bowl contender” after their latest win over a first-place team on the road.

Suspect in fatal Detroit shooting hit by car outside police precinct

A woman accused of fatally shooting another woman on Sunday was hit by a car in front of a Detroit police precinct while allegedly fleeing the scene.

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford gets involved in union contract talks during an uncommon presentation

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford is scheduled to make a rare speech Monday about the future of American manufacturing with the company near an impasse with striking autoworkers.

The speech near the company’s huge pickup truck plant in Ford’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, is expected to address the monthlong strike by members of the United Auto Workers union.

TikTok star ‘Only Pans’ tells us about her career, move to Detroit

If you spend any time on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve run across Susi Vidal and her “Only Pans” page, where she cooks with flair for her more than 3 million followers.

The TikTok star just moved to Detroit, giving us an opportunity to talk with her about her career as a social media influencer.

