52º
Join Insider

All About Ann Arbor

Liberty Road over I-94 to close for repairs Friday, Saturday

Full repair is expected to be completed by December.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
Traffic cones (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Liberty Road bridge over I-94 will be closed Friday and Saturday as crews work to repair damage from when it was hit by a semi truck in March.

The overpass had seen multiple repairs since the collision.

The closure will begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Drivers will be detoured onto Wagner Road, Jackson Road and West Stadium Boulevard.

Liberty Road is expected to reopen to normal traffic Saturday at 3 p.m.

The full repair is expected to be completed by December.

Related: Daily I-75 closures begin in Oakland County for HOV lane installations: Details here

The scene of a March 13, 2023, crash on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email