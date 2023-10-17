Liberty Road over I-94 to close for repairs Friday, Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Liberty Road bridge over I-94 will be closed Friday and Saturday as crews work to repair damage from when it was hit by a semi truck in March.

The overpass had seen multiple repairs since the collision.

The closure will begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Drivers will be detoured onto Wagner Road, Jackson Road and West Stadium Boulevard.

Liberty Road is expected to reopen to normal traffic Saturday at 3 p.m.

The full repair is expected to be completed by December.

