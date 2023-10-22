Students across Metro Detroit take part in hands-on learning experiences through Manufacturing Day

Pontiac, MI – Every year we see increased efforts to show high school students what career options they have and manufacturing day is doing just that.

For one day, students got out of the classroom and took a look at what could become their first job after high school. This in an industry that is rapidly expanding and looking for its next generation of employees.

“It’s important for them to be able to have hands on experience to be able to learn what they will be able to go into, and this is exciting”, says Shana Jackson, CTE Specialist at Pontiac High School.

And that excitement was shared by not only teachers, but students alike as companies across Oakland County opened their doors to show students what could be the next big decision they make, their first job after graduation.

President & CEO of Fata Automation, Martin Wright says, “we really like the concept of letting the next generation of workers take a look at what the workplace is, and come and take a look at what manufacturing technology is here in our company”

Oakland Schools teamed up with companies across the county to create a first-hand experience for students, bringing kids out of the classroom and to the job site.

“We did two different projects where we were learning about engineering, electricity and the manufacturing process, we had a lot of fun”, says Aaron Johnson, a 12th Grader at Pontiac High School

Natalie Wooldridge, a 12th Grader at Birmingham Groves High School says, “what I liked most about today was when we built a conveyor belt and we had to pair up in a team of four, and everyone had to, there were like three different jobs, two builders and I was the project manager”

Business owners say giving these kids real life work experience is what is needed to shape the next generation of workers.

“We believe it’s a key part of Michigan’s future and these kids are a huge part of manufacturing day, manufacturing and the future”, says Duane Jerore, CEO of Fata Automation in Pontiac.

Paige Rutkowski, Career Readiness Consultant with Oakland Schools says, “we are so grateful to have amazing partnerships with advanced manufacturing facilities within Oakland County that provide our students with hands-on career readiness opportunities”.

Close to 1,000 students from every high school in Oakland County took part in manufacturing day this year, and it’s not just Oakland County, students from Macomb and Wayne Counties took part in manufacturing day as well.

Looking ahead to next year, employers and organizers hope that the number of students that participate in manufacturing day will continue to grow.