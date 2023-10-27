77º
Michigan State Police arrest 31-year-old man from Cadillac for child abuse

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Christopher Robert Dykgraaf, 31, from Cadillac, MI, was arrested for child abuse by Michigan State Police. (Michigan State Police)

The arrest occurred on Tuesday (Oct. 24) after police and Child Protective Services (CPS) in Kent County conducted a scheduled home visit in the Grand Rapids area.

Officials say that during their visit, the CPS worker noted the child had bruises on their face and chest and an injury to the lower lip area.

After interviewing the child at the child advocacy center in the Grand Rapids area, the investigation revealed that the incident where the injuries occurred was at a campground in Haring Township in Wexford County.

Officials interviewed Dykgraaf, and a report turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office led to his arrest.

Dykgraaf was charged in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of child abuse third degree.

The 31-year-old man was given a PR bond, and his next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

