Northville Township postal carrier armed robbery suspects charged in federal court

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were federally charged in connection with the armed robbery of a postal carrier in Northville Township.

Background: Police arrest 2 suspects involved in armed robbery of postal carrier in Northville Township

Police said the incident happened in broad daylight Tuesday, Oct. 24, near the intersection of Silver Spring Drive and Eight Mile Road.

According to authorities, Michael Lamar Smith-Ellis and Terrance Tucker demanded the keys to postal boxes from a worker at gunpoint. They reportedly took the keys and fled in a silver Hyundai SUV. Police said they were arrested by officers with the Livonia Police Department, who spotted the vehicle on I-96, near Middlebelt Road.

Smith-Ellis, a 30-year-old from Detroit, and Tucker, a 32-year-old from Inkster, were turned over to the United States Postal and arraigned on charges of conspiracy, robbery or theft of mail, money or property of the U.S., aggravated assault of a federal employee, use of a firearm during and relation to a crime of violence and key or locks stolen or reproduced.

All charges are federal felony charges.