Morning 4: Tracking snow just in time for trick-or-treating in Metro Detroit

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

We’re tracking cold temperatures and snow chances just in time for trick-or-treating in Southeast Michigan! Snow chances are possible throughout Michigan on Tuesday.

Visits from loved ones, strange noises: Local 4 viewers submit their ghost stories

Hello and happy Halloween! It’s the last official day of spooky season, and a handful of viewers were kind enough to share their ghost stories.

UAW auto strike ends: Inside union’s deal with Ford

Leaders of the United Auto Workers union on Sunday shared more details from its tentative contract agreement with Ford Motor Company, which has been used to establish similar deals with General Motors and Stellantis to likely put an end to this year’s auto strike.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the UAW reached a tentative deal with Ford that is four times more valuable than the union’s last agreement made in 2019, union officials say. Though the deal didn’t hit all of the UAW’s demands head-on, the union was able to secure what both it and the carmaker consider a record contract.

Where NFC playoff picture stands as Lions enter bye week at 6-2

The Lions notched a big primetime win on Monday in Detroit, sending them to their bye week at 6-2.

Where does that leave them with the current NFC playoff picture?

Lawsuit: Women attacked by bats inside Michigan ‘castle’ Airbnb

A 50th high school reunion party turned into a nightmare for a group of women staying at a Michigan Airbnb, according to a new lawsuit.

