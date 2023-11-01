35º
Metro Detroit woman steals show at Ford Field following Gibbs’ touchdown

She credits adrenaline for assisting

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with fans in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus, 2023 Getty Images)

DETROIT – It’s the hug seen ‘round the world and everyone’s been asking: Who is this woman?

Local 4 caught up with the mysterious Lions fan who was caught on camera Monday night hauling Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands after his touchdown.

Katie Six of Harrison Township described the now-viral moment as surreal.

“I just like threw my hands out like he was coming to me and it was just like a crazy, out-of-body feeling,” Six said.

Six and Gibbs didn’t know each other, but that didn’t stop them from sharing a moment of celebration.

After the game, Gibbs also commented on it.

“It was fun,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t know who it was but appreciate the help.”

Six said it was a night she’ll never forget.

“You see it happen here and there but you don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you and the fact that it did is what I think I’m more shocked about,” she said. “It was great.”

