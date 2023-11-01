Morning 4: Unsuspecting Detroit Lions fan lifts Jahmyr Gibbs into crowd as he celebrates touchdown -- and other news

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with fans in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘Shocked’ woman lifts Detroit Lions’ Gibbs into stands amid touchdown celebration

A Metro Detroit woman watching the Detroit Lions dominate the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night from the stands of Ford Field was shocked and delighted when a running back came running right to her.



Some Metro Detroiters wake up to record snow dusting after Halloween

Parts of Michigan saw record snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, making for a snowier Halloween than usual.



Families left frustrated after release of Oxford High School shooting report

The long-awaited and fought-for third-party investigation into the Oxford High School shooting was released late Monday, Oct. 30.

The 572-page report found that the school and some of its officials did not do enough to prevent the shooting from happening.



Recall Roundup: Pressure cookers, gun safes, and more recalls to know from October 2023

We’re tracking some of the major recalls from October, including pressure cookers, gun safes, candy and more.

See the list of recalls here.