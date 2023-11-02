Hank Winchester: I’m mad, sad for Flint after water crisis results in no convictions

FLINT, MI - JANUARY 24: A shirt worn by a man during a rally displays a poisonous logo alongside the text 'City of Flint MI Water Dept.' on January 24, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. The event was organized by Genesee County Volunteer Militia to protest corruption they see in government related to the Flint water crisis that resulted in a federal state of emergency. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. – I’m mad. I’m really mad. I’m also very sad for the people of Flint.

They have been through so much, and now to learn no one will be held legally responsible for the water crisis is infuriating. How can that be? How in the world will these people not get justice?

One of my earliest memories in Flint was a trip to Autoworld. Do you remember that mess? I was probably in fifth grade, and my car-fanatic dad packed me and some friends up for the trip down I-75 to see the new, big auto attraction in the Vehicle City. It wasn’t that exciting. In fact, it closed within a few years.

I also remember the movie “Roger & Me” in which Michael Moore demanded answers after General Motors closed its plants in Flint. It was the late ‘80s, and I remember thinking: “Well, that’s not right. How can they do that to the people in that city?”

I had no idea what was to come ...

---> April 2023: Flint marks 9 years since start of water crisis

In January of 2016, I drove up to Flint because we had heard the water issues were growing and people were getting more and more upset. When I got there, I was stunned.

I saw a line about a mile long filled with kids, seniors, and angry residents all waiting in the cold and snow for a case of water. What in the world was happening?! Where was the governor, where was the National Guard, where was the national media shining a light on this mess?

Thankfully within a week, all of them were in Flint, and I figured surely this problem will be solved soon. It wasn’t.

We met so many families who were scared. They had no idea how the lead would affect them and their children. Can you even imagine?

Sure, President Barack Obama rolled into town -- so did Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Beyoncé and Cher -- but what really changed? Not much for the everyday resident.

Now, almost 10 years later, another huge disappointment: There will be no criminal cases or charges relating to the Flint water crisis moving forward. WHAT?!

When Autoworld was imploded, I thought better days were coming for Flint. I was wrong then, and sadly still wrong today.

Flint, I love you.

I love your spirit, I love your determination. I’m sorry you’ve been let down over and over. I’m always here to listen -- I just wish we could do more.

---> Flint water prosecutions end with $60M spent, zero convictions