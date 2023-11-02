Morning 4: Cedar Point parent company merging with Six Flags to create amusement powerhouse -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries.

Learn more here.

Shop with Dr. McGeorge: What to buy for colds, pain and other things at the pharmacy

If you’ve walked into any pharmacy, you’ve been greeted by an insane choice of combination cold remedies. With a variety of labels like cold and flu, night-time, cough and sinus, extra strength, and maximum strength, it’s difficult for anyone to know exactly what they need.

Our Dr. Frank McGeorge is breaking it down by the symptom you want to treat to help you find the the correct ingredient to look for.

See the report here.

Harper Woods man who killed 4 people, including family, sentenced to 45-75 years

The Harper Woods man who was convicted of killing four people, including several family members, was on Wednesday sentenced to 45-75 years in prison.

See more here.

Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Democrats in Michigan have warned the White House that President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict could cost him enough support within the Arab American community to sway the outcome of the 2024 election in a state he almost certainly can’t afford to lose in his bid for reelection.

Read more here.