Detroit neurosurgeon murder investigation could conclude ‘very soon,’ police chief says

Local 4 continues to dig and ask questions about the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover.

DETROIT – Authorities expect to make a major announcement soon in connection with the April killing of a well-known Detroit neurosurgeon, the Detroit police chief said Thursday night during a police commissioners meeting.

Few details have been shared in the fatal shooting of doctor Devon Hoover, who was found wrapped in a sheet in a crawl space of his Boston-Edison District home. Officials say 53-year-old Hoover was shot several times in the head in his house, and was carried to the attic crawlspace after the shooting where he was later found.

Since Hoover’s death on April 23, there have been few known leads and no arrests as police continue to investigate. But that could soon change.

Detroit police Chief James White said Thursday, Nov. 2 that the investigation is moving forward, and that investigators “expect to have an announcement soon,” hopefully by the end of the year.

“We are confident that we should be able to bring some closure to this family very, very soon,” White said.

The chief did not specify what the announcement would include, but it’s possible police are preparing to make an arrest in Hoover’s killing. White said investigators have been working closely with the prosecutor’s office on this case, and that they had a “significant to-do list” that is “just about complete.”

One person of interest was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, but that person was released on May 2. Officials said the person of interest was in custody on a warrant unrelated to Hoover’s murder, though Detroit police believed the person had information about what happened.

In May, investigators said that person of interest was still a main focus of their investigation, but nothing has happened since the person was released. Loved ones said in July that investigators didn’t have any existing leads in the case.

“No leads ... and the person who committed this crime is still walking around,” said Brian Douglas, an acquaintance of Hoover’s. “This community is still vulnerable -- that means this community, the Boston-Edison community, and also the gay community.”

The identity of the person of interest was never made public. Detroit police said there was no forced entry at Hoover’s home, which could indicate the man knew his killer.

The doctor’s body was found on Sunday, April 23 after Hoover’s family member in Indiana reportedly called police to request a welfare check. Hoover was supposed to visit his ailing mother, but did not arrive as expected.

Hoover was a well-known neurosurgeon who worked at Ascension Hospital.

“We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle,” the family said in a statement last week. “We grieve his untimely death and will miss him greatly. We are so grateful for the many words of kindness and stories from people who were touched by his life. He was a gift from God and used his talents to bless many.”

Detroit police were also investigating a break-in that occurred at the same home just before Hoover’s funeral.