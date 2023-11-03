‘You are welcome’: Most profitable automaker worldwide is in sights of UAW

After the UAW won historic gains with the Detroit Big Three automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain, in an address to the membership Thursday night, had plenty to say about Toyota coming out and raising its worker’s wages across the board as well as cutting the time needed to get to the top wage.

“That pay raise Toyota is giving you is the UAW bump,” said Fain. “UAW, that stands for you are welcome. You are welcome to join our stand-up movement.”

The UAW chief made it clear landing those contracts is just the beginning of what the union plans to be a significant expansion.

He and UAW Vice President Rich Boyer then detailed some of the gains in the Stellantis tentative agreement for the membership. It mimics the Ford deal but with important inclusions like bringing Mopar workers onto the production workers’ pay scale, resulting in a 75% wage increase upon ratification, as well as offering workers the same deal in leases that it offers plant management.

The UAW’s national Stellantis council green-lighted the tentative agreement, which means it now heads to the membership for a vote.

The UAW’s national GM council meets Friday (Nov. 3) to vote on whether to send its tentative agreement to the membership.

