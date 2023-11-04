Morning 4: Democrats at risk of losing House majority, bird population declining -- and other news

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Why the bird population is rapidly declining

In Michigan and many other areas in the United States, the bird population has been on a rapid decline.

Experts at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources want people to know why that’s happening and how the trend can be turned around.

Birds are all around us as we feed them, photograph them, and admire their beauty. But, biologists and scientists are concerned about their thinning numbers in the past few decades.

Michigan Democrats are at risk of losing House majority

Michigan Democrats have been pushing their agenda through this week because the math in the State House could potentially change after Tuesday’s local elections.

“When you think you may be losing your majority status, you’re going to get everything done you can,” said political consultant Dennis Darnoi. “Progressives have been pushing for this.”

Agenda items like their contentious green energy bills, which got pushed through in the early morning hours Friday.

Lots of viruses spreading throughout community

Doctors in Metro Detroit are seeing a lot of stomach viruses, asthma flare-ups, fall allergies, coughs, colds, flu, COVID and pink eye.

Detroit police want help identifying woman found dead

Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman found dead in Detroit.

The woman was found dead at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Detroit’s east side, according to police. She is described as a Black woman with a heavy build and brown eyes.

Weather: Rain moves out Saturday leading to a mostly dry weekend for Metro Detroit