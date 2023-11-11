Man who threatened mothers, preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills determined to be unfit for trial

The man who is accused of verbally accosting mothers bringing their children to Temple Beth El Preschool and threatening the security guards with racial slurs has been deemed unfit for trial.

The determination came after several mental health exams, and Local 4 was told that Hassan Chokr would not be heading to trial on ethnic intimidation charges.

Chokr is on his way to a mental health treatment facility for up to four months after a federal judge found him incompetent to stand trial.

His enraged outbursts and erratic behavior before a couple of Metro Detroit judges after his arrest made headlines.

“Excuse me, ma’am, do you support the state of Israel,” said Chokr to a mother and her child.

Chokr shot videos of himself driving his van around and posted them on social media, saying “Shame on you” and warning Temple Beth El parents.

After his arrest for ethnic intimidation, he appeared before Oakland County Judge Julie Nelson Klein.

“Thank you, and let the record reflect that you just gave the court the finger,” said Klein.

“Yes I did,” Chokr said.

Klein gave Chokr a million-dollar cash bond. Days later, Wayne County Judge Regina Thomas held an arraignment.

“And now he has removed his pants to show the court his backside,” said Thomas before revoking his bond.

After that, Chokr went to federal court to face felon in possession of a firearm and filing a false statement while trying to buy a firearm, and a judge ordered a psychiatric exam.

The report came back saying Chokr was not fit for the continuation of legal proceedings.

Chokr appears to have schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, antisocial personality disorder, and unspecified other (or unknown) substance-related disorders.

The report also suggested that Chokr should be sent to a structured program with a specific competency restoration program.

Temple Beth El Rabbi Mark Miller spoke with Local 4 about the decision.

“For me and for my community, I think our larger concern is that someone like this can’t come and threaten us again,” said Miller. “So I want him to get the help he needs, but even more than that, I want him to be in a position to threaten us, especially given the state of the world right now and where threats are turning into actions all across the country.”

This would be the third time Chokr didn’t make it past a competency exam. And it is no surprise as Chockr’s own brother Hussein said he has struggled with mental health issues after losing his business a few years ago.

The court papers say he thought his own attorney conspired against him and answered direct questions with rants about the war in the Middle East.