Morning 4: Latest Jimmy Hoffa theory, Harbaugh suspension -- and other news

Is Jimmy Hoffa buried under a ballpark? True crime expert breaks down latest theory

The disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa is one of the most famous unsolved cases in Michigan history.

Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from an Oakland County restaurant on July 30, 1975. Investigators have searched numerous locations and have sorted through countless tips for the last 48 years.

Now a cold case group believes they might know where he was buried. They believe his remains were moved to Milwaukee and the location comes from a clue left on a playing card.

Report: Judge won’t rule on Harbaugh suspension today, leaving Michigan without coach vs. Penn State

A judge reportedly will not rule on the University of Michigan’s temporary restraining order on Saturday, which means the Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh against Penn State due to his suspension in the sign-stealing case.

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of woman whose body was found in truck after crash

The man charged in connection with a Macomb County car crash that led to the discovery of a woman’s body is now facing additional charges.

Stephen Freeman is accused of murdering 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in October 2022. He was 19 years old at the time.

Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20%, study finds

The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20% in a large, international study that experts say could change the way doctors treat certain heart patients.

The research is the first to document that an obesity medication can not only pare pounds, but also safely prevent a heart attack, stroke or a heart-related death in people who already have heart disease — but not diabetes.

