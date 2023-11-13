Ex-Farmington basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting 2 teen boys due in court

Former junior varsity basketball coach Jeremy Thompkins, 43, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly assaulting two Farmington High School boys at his Detroit home between August and October 2023.

Former junior varsity basketball coach Jeremy Thompkins, 43, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly assaulting two high school boys at his Detroit home. Authorities accuse Thompkins of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy at his home between August and October.

Thompkins pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

District officials said last month that the boys and “their families are doing OK and are receiving support from our social emotional wellness teams.” The boys’ identities will not be revealed.

Thompkins was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both second- and fourth-degree CSC relate to unwanted sexual touching and not penetration, though second-degree includes more forceful components.

Thompkins was fired from his role as a coach for the boys’ basketball team at Farmington High School on Oct. 9 after administrators “immediately began an investigation” after receiving a report from a concerned parent. Three other varsity and JV basketball coaches were also fired that week after school officials learned the coaches were “aware that several basketball players had been to [Thompkin’s] house” and didn’t report it to administrators.

All of the coaches were reportedly hired through a third-party, and “had no criminal background violations,” the district said.

“We want to able to trust the people that we allow to coach, teach, and spend time with our children. Sometimes they are predators that betray and abuse that trust in unimaginable ways,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said of Thompkins. “The evidence in this case will show that this defendant’s alleged conduct violated his position of authority and harmed those he was supposed to guide and protect.”

Thompkins was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 13 for a preliminary examination hearing, in which additional details were expected to be revealed.

What is a preliminary examination hearing?

A preliminary examination comes after a person is charged with a crime or crimes and pleads not guilty to said crimes, and before a trial can occur.

At the preliminary examination hearing, the judge observes evidence provided by the prosecutor who charged the defendant. The hearing serves as a sort of mini trial, in which witnesses can testify, and the defense can cross-examine them.

The judge will then determine if the defendant should go to trial based on the evidence they observed. If there is sufficient evidence and the judge finds there is reason to believe the defendant committed the crime, a trial date will be scheduled. If not, the charges against the defendant could be dismissed.

