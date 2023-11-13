Former Farmington junior varsity basketball coach to stand trial for sex crimes

FARMINGTON, Mich. – A judge ruled Monday, Nov. 13 that a former high school basketball coach will stand trial for the alleged sexual assault of minors.

Jeremy Thompkins, 43, is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting two teen boys who were on the team at his home. He was in court Monday for his preliminary examination hearing.

The two teens took the stand and described what they went through in detail. They said the former coach had them and other players stay at his home sometimes up to five nights a week.

At one point, they said, stretching and massaging turned into an unwanted sexual encounter.

A 16-year-old boy spoke clearly and told the court in graphic detail about an encounter that happened Oct. 7 with his trusted basketball coach. The former coach, who he called “Coach J” would have the boys stay over frequently for early morning workouts and Thompkins would reportedly want to talk business with the young teens.

“He said he would help us become millionaires,” he said. “He was going to help us with our business.”

He added that business was rarely discussed, but that Thompkins would discuss his marijuana use.

On Oct. 7, the teen alleges Thompkins turned the lights off for a massage and fondled him under his underwear. The boy said he thought it was a mistake until the coach got back on top of him.

Another alleged victim, a 15-year-old boy, said Thompkins grabbed his thigh.

The judge is concerned that there may be more victims that have not come forward.