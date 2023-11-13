Morning 4: University of Michigan staunchly defend Harbaugh amid sign-stealing leaks -- and other news

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 04: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the field before a college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

If sign-stealing leaks were meant to push Harbaugh out of Michigan, that plan might have backfired

Don’t look now, but if the sign-stealing leaks were supposed to push Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan, that plan might have backfired.

We still don’t know, officially, where the information about Connor Stalions’ sign-stealing operation came from, or how the evidence was discovered. But what we do know is it was leaked very strategically to the media, after the program won back-to-back Big Ten titles, before the most important games of the season, and while U of M was reportedly discussing an extension with Harbaugh.

Ex-Farmington coach accused of sexually assaulting 2 high school athletes due in court

A former basketball coach at Farmington High School who is accused of sexually assaulting two students is due in court Monday for a preliminary examination hearing. The man has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly assaulting two teenage boys at his Detroit home.

Driver killed after SUV crashes into building on Detroit’s east side

Police were investigating Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side, killing the driver.

How having wrong players on field led to Detroit Lions scoring 75-yard touchdown

One of the most important plays from the Detroit Lions’ win over the Chargers only happened because the offense accidentally had the wrong players on the field.

