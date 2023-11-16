Samantha Woll murder: $15K reward offered for info as investigation nears 1-month mark

Samantha Woll, 40, was fatally stabbed at her Detroit home on Oct. 21, 2023. Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

DETROIT – A $15,000 reward is now being offered for information in connection with the October killing of Samantha Woll, a well-known leader in Detroit’s Jewish community.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday, Nov. 16 that it will be offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal stabbing of Woll. The announcement comes just after Detroit police said they are looking to the community for assistance after releasing a suspect from custody without charges.

Woll, 40, was fatally stabbed at her home in the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21 after returning home from a wedding. Detroit police believe Woll was attacked inside her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, and then stumbled outside, where she was found by witnesses at around 6:30 a.m.

First responders pronounced Woll dead at the scene. She had been stabbed several times, officials said, and a trail of blood could be seen leading to Woll’s home.

In the weeks following Woll’s killing, Detroit police said they have been interviewing “many” people that are of interest, but not necessarily considered persons of interest in police terms, as they work to disqualify potential suspects. Because Woll attended a wedding just hours before her death, it’s believed investigators have a significant number of people they must speak with.

But despite being interested in several people, police had not identified a singular suspect until last week. A man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody in the Kalamazoo area on Wednesday, Nov. 8, but released without charges the following weekend.

Sources told Local 4 that the suspect was taken into custody based on statements he provided to detectives. Those sources say the man was ultimately released because the statements he made were ambiguous and open to more than one interpretation, which is not enough for authorities to request murder charges.

The suspect also reportedly stopped talking to police by the time he was transported to the Detroit area, and instead hired an attorney. He was eventually released without being charged. Sources say the man doesn’t have any sort of criminal record.

Still, sources say the man remains one of the, if not the, biggest suspects in Woll’s murder.

“The homicide investigation into Samantha Woll’s tragic murder is ongoing,” the Detroit Police Department said, in part, in a statement this week. “We appeal to the community for any information and appreciate your patience as investigators thoroughly examine every aspect of this case.”

So far, no other suspects have been identified to the public in connection with Woll’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-Speak Up, or by submitting a tip online right here. All tips made to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, even with rewards involved.

Woll was known for her role as president of the board of directors for Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue near Capitol Park, and was well known in the Detroit community. She was also a campaign staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

