Morning 4: Amtrak train heading to Chicago derailed in SW Michigan, disrupting train travel -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan Amtrak train derailment causes trip cancellations Friday: What to know

An Amtrak train carrying passengers from Pontiac to Chicago was derailed Thursday after crashing into a vehicle blocking the tracks, causing some travel disruptions Friday.

Several scheduled trips were canceled or delayed on Friday, Nov. 17.

Learn more here.

Apple will finally improve texting between iPhones and Androids

Sick of blurry videos and broken group chats when texting between iPhone and Android devices? Apple has told multiple news outlets that a fix is coming next year.

Read the report here.

Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes

Members of the United Auto Workers union were close to approving contract agreements with Stellantis and Ford on Friday with voting at both companies overwhelmingly in favor and only a few factories yet to cast ballots.

Read more here.

We tried 2 more popular gas station food spots in Metro Detroit. Here’s how it went

Let the emails start flying! After another round of our Gas Station Gourmet, I fully expect more of you to send suggestions my way for GSG: Part III. And I can’t wait to try them.

This time around, we got a lot of emails for new places to try all over the area and a few out of the area.

See the story here.