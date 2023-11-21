WB Big Beaver, Rochester roads closed after Troy police hospitalize suspect during shooting

Westbound Big Beaver and Rochester roads have been closed after Troy police hospitalized a suspect during a shooting.

The shooting occurred Tuesday (Nov. 21) after officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle on Big Beaver, west of Daley Drive.

Officials say the vehicle was stopped in traffic when officers attempted to box in the stolen vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle began to ram his way out of the attempted box at an officer in the roadway, causing the officer to fire his service weapon and strike the driver in the upper body.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle stopped, the driver was taken into custody, and aid was administered.

Police say the officer was doing fine, but the suspect was being treated for their injuries at a hospital in Troy, where he remains in stable condition.

The passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries resulting from the driver’s attempts to ram his way out of the vehicle stop.

West Big Beaver is closed at Daley Drive and will remain so until the on-scene investigation is complete.