Troy police officer shoots suspected car thief attempting to flee traffic stop

TROY, Mich. – A suspected car thief was shot by police in Troy after he reportedly attempted to hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to authorities, the incident started when a license plate reader alerted the Troy Police Department of a vehicle stolen out of Southfield on Nov. 6.

Officers attempted to box in the vehicle on Big Beaver Road, near Daley Drive, while it was stopped at a traffic light just before 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle drove at a police officer who had exited his patrol cruiser to make an arrest and the officer fired five shots, hitting the suspect once.

The suspect was able to drive a short distance before hitting another vehicle.

Police said all five rounds were accounted for within the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were taken into police custody and given medical aid.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Detroit, remains hospitalized. The passenger, a 20-year-old man from Detroit was treated for minor injuries that police said were caused by the driver attempting to ram his way out of the traffic stop.

Authorities said the passenger was released from the hospital and remains in custody on two active felony warrants from other jurisdictions.

Westbound Big Beaver Road was closed for about six hours Tuesday as police investigated the incident.