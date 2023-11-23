Suspected car thief shot by Troy police charged with 3 felonies

A Troy police officer shot Cecil Bobby Pulliam on Nov. 21, 2023 when he reportedly attempted to ram his way out of a traffic stop.

TROY, Mich. – A 25-year-old and a 20-year-old have been charged in connection with a vehicle stolen out of Southfield and a confrontation with police that resulted in one of the men being shot on Nov. 21.

According to authorities, the incident started when a license plate reader alerted the Troy Police Department of a vehicle stolen out of Southfield on Nov. 6.

Officers attempted to box in the vehicle on Big Beaver Road, near Daley Drive, while it was stopped at a traffic light just before 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle drove at a police officer who had exited his patrol cruiser to make an arrest and the officer fired five shots, hitting the suspect once.

The suspect was able to drive a short distance before hitting another vehicle.

The driver, identified by police as 25-year-old Cecil Bobby Pulliam, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He remains hospitalized.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified by police as 20-year-old Lajuan Lamarr Jefferson Jr., was treated for minor injuries that police said were caused by Pulliam attempting to ram his way out of the traffic stop. He has since been released from the hospital and remains in police custody.

Westbound Big Beaver Road was closed for about six hours Tuesday as police investigated the incident.

Pulliam was charged with felony assault, receive and conceal stolen property and flee and elude. He was given a $1,000,000 bond, no 10%.

Jefferson was charged with receive and conceal stolen property. He was given a $100,000 bond, no 10%.