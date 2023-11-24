Temporary cease-fire between Israel-Hamas is expected to start Friday -- what we know

Much of the world is currently watching the Middle East as a temporary cease-fire in Gaza is expected to start Friday.

The pause in fighting will only last for four days, but part of the deal is releasing Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The cease-fire is expected to start Friday (Nov. 24) at 7 a.m., which is 12 a.m. here in Detroit. Nine hours later, the first group of Israeli hostages should be released from Gaza. It’s expected that 13 people will be let go first, including women and children; more will be released each day, and Israel will release Palestinian prisoners in return.

More aid trucks will also be allowed into Gaza during that four-day period.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC)/American Jewish Council (AJC) Detroit, said the temporary cease-fire is a note of hope for something more permanent.

“The Jewish community and the entire community feel for every innocent person, innocent baby that is killed in this war,” said Lopatin. “While it’s so important to bring home the hostages, and this is a temporary pause, it helps them come home, and it helps humanitarian aid come through to Gaza, the ultimate goal of defeating Hamas is crucial again not just for Israel but for the Palestinians as well.”

Friday, supporters of both communities will be at a protest and rally for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza outside Somerset Mall in Troy starting at 2 p.m. It is part of a nationwide Black Friday protest at shopping centers.