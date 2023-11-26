Morning 4: Winter season’s first snowfall, storm

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan winter storm: 6-8 inches of snow expected for parts of state

Most of Michigan will be getting at least some snow on Sunday, through Monday, with some parts of the state getting several inches in the first winter storm of the season.

Residents concerned after White Lake Township oil refinery explosion shakes homes

“Everybody was just in an absolute panic,” said Carl Matheny. “If I’m being honest, it was the scariest thing that I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life.”

Gas station employee allegedly shoots, kills teen on Detroit’s southwest side

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place at a gas station near Zug Island.

Woman killed in head-on collision in Madison Heights

A stretch of 14 Mile Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

