Accumulating snow expected Sunday; Snow Showers & Breezy for Early Next Week -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – SUNDAY: Cloudy skies, snow developing in the afternoon. Around an inch or so of snow accumulation possible by late Sunday Night. High: 37. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. Low: 29. Winds: Southwest 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Gusty winds anticipated. High: 34. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with chance of snow showers. Breezy winds anticipated. Low: 22. Winds: West 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

After some sunshine to start the weekend, the clouds rolled into the region during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday, and we’ve got our first real dose of winter weather on the way as we wrap up the holiday weekend, and this will impact travel if you will be hitting the roads or the skies to head home from the Thanksgiving Weekend.

Expect snow to overspread the region late this morning and into lunchtime and hang around into late Sunday night. This system is not going to be a very strong system, but it is going to have enough moisture to leave some accumulating snow around for everyone. Most places should see around an inch, or slightly above an inch of snowfall before it is all said and done. There could be a slight rain/snow mix along the lakeshore, but snow will be the primary precipitation type for most everyone.

There should be enough snow to just break out the snow shovel and snowblowers, but not a lot of problems are expected. High temperatures heading for the middle 30s by early this afternoon before dropping into the lower 30s this evening and remaining steady near the freezing mark into the early overnight hours.

Nationally, if you will be traveling today, we will expect some delays over the midwestern United States due to the snow that is falling from Omaha over to portions of Missouri and even Chicago. Lake-Effect snow alerts are up for portions of the Northeast including Cleveland and near Buffalo. The Western States look to be tranquil so if you’re flying out to California, should not anticipate any travel disruptions.

We will keep the chance of snow showers into the forecast overnight tonight. Temperatures dropping into the 20s for most everyone. And with the snow on the ground, we are not going to rule out some slick spots heading out the door Monday Morning back to work and school.

Then, as this system moves to the east, a northwesterly flow kicks in for the start of next week, and we will keep the chances of snow showers into the forecast on Monday. It will not snow all day but do expect periods of snow showers on and off thanks to the wind coming off lake Michigan dragging some moisture across the state for the start of next week.

High temperatures because of this will remain in the low to mid 30s for both days, but it will also be breezy overnight Sunday and throughout most of Monday. Winds will gust as high as 25 MPH by late Sunday night, then as high as 35 MPH throughout the day on Monday. If you get caught in one of those wind gusts and snow showers, this could drop visibility very fast in these snow showers, so exercise caution while traveling on Monday.

Snow showers will continue to be in the forecast on Tuesday, and that northwesterly flow will keep us on the cold side of things as well. High temperatures will struggle to hit the lower 30s by Tuesday afternoon. The snow shower chances should wind down as we work into the evening and overnight hours for everyone.

Drier weather moves in by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, with a warm-up on the way by the end of the week on Friday. Temperatures heading back end of the 40s by the end of the week, and we also bring a chance of rain and snow showers, end of the forecast by Friday as well.