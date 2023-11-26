Michigan winter storm: 6-8 inches of snow expected for parts of state

Most of Michigan will be getting at least some snow on Sunday, through Monday, with some parts of the state getting several inches in the first winter storm of the season.

The highest impact areas for snowfall are along the Western edge of the state, up through Traverse City, which could see around 4-6 inches of snow. Areas from Muskegon up through Ludington are expected to see 3-6 inches.

Areas near Gaylord could see closer to 6-8 inches through Monday.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Office in Gaylord:

“Accumulating snowfall will continue today, followed by lake effect snow showers behind today’s system. Snow showers will continue to progress across northern Michigan through this evening. Snowfall becomes more cellular, mainly impacting classic NW snow-belt locations.Highest accumulations of 4-6″ with locally higher amounts possible today and an additional 6-8′' of snow tonight and Monday for snow-belt areas.”

NWS Gaylord forecast on Nov. 26, 2023. (NWS)

Upper Peninsula snow

Parts of the Upper Peninsula could see upwards of 10 inches of snow, with winter storm warnings in effect for areas like Munising, Grand Marais, Newberry and Ironwood.

NWS Marquette snow forecast. (NWS)

Snow in Metro Detroit

We won’t see nearly as much snow as other parts of the state -- but it won’t be nothing. Here’s what 4Warn Weather’s Bryan Schuerman said on Sunday morning:

“Expect snow to overspread the region late this morning and into lunchtime and hang around into late Sunday night. This system is not going to be a very strong system, but it is going to have enough moisture to leave some accumulating snow around for everyone. Most places should see around an inch, or slightly above an inch of snowfall before it is all said and done. There could be a slight rain/snow mix along the lakeshore, but snow will be the primary precipitation type for most everyone.

There should be enough snow to just break out the snow shovel and snowblowers, but not a lot of problems are expected. High temperatures heading for the middle 30s by early this afternoon before dropping into the lower 30s this evening and remaining steady near the freezing mark into the early overnight hours.”

