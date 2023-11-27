Rochester Hills elementary school closed Monday after pipe issue floods building

An elementary school in Rochester Hills will be closed on Monday after a pipe issue caused flooding in the building over the weekend.

University Hills Elementary School posted the news on their website Sunday night:

“University Hills Elementary School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. All classes, programs, activities, pre-K, Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) and the School-Age Care (SAC) program are canceled.”

“On Saturday, it was discovered that the building experienced significant flooding, which appears to have been the result of a failed pipe coupling. RCS maintenance teams have been actively working to repair the cause, extract the water and dry the area. However, due to the extent of the damage, additional work needs to be done to better prepare the building for students.”

“Families are encouraged to check their email for updates.”

University Hills Elementary School is part of the Rochester Community School District.