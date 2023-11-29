Morning 4: Highly contagious canine parvovirus spreads in St. Clair County, killing dogs -- and other news

This undated photo provided by Elena Kurakova shows Uti-Puti Knopochka, a Yorkshire terrier that was among 11 dogs flown into the United States from Moscow via courier on Sept. 8, 2020. The dog died in September at a private facility at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport used to hold animals from overseas that are denied entry by federal officials. A necropsy found that the dog tested positive for the highly contagious canine parvovirus. (Elena Kurakova via AP)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Highly contagious parvovirus sickens, kills dogs in St. Clair County

Animal control in St. Clair County reported a rise in the last two weeks of dogs dying or becoming very sick from the highly contagious canine parvovirus.

Learn more here.

Organized thieves are targeting certain high-end homes in Oakland, Wayne counties

After authorities in Oakland County alerted the public to a series of “high-end burglaries,” the suspected crew behind the robberies are believed to be expanding into new areas in Metro Detroit. And the targeted homes have some things in common.

See the report here.

Burger Breakdown: Tommy’s Bar in Detroit exceeds expectations on best burger hunt

We are on the hunt for the very best hamburger in Metro Detroit, and we’re taking you along for the ride.

This time, we stopped in at Tommy’s Detroit Bar and Grill downtown to try the burgers at a spot so rich with history.

Read about our experience here.

Why Detroit Lions are planning to activate rookie QB Hendon Hooker this week

The Detroit Lions are planning to activate rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker this week.

Read the report here.