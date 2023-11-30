Morning 4: Mix of rain, snow heading for SE Michigan this weekend -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

We have a mild Thursday in store before a rain/snow combination arrives in Southeast Michigan on Friday. Some areas may see just rain, some may see just snow, and some may be in the middle of both.

Wet weather will be sticking around for the weekend, too. Click the link above or watch the video below for the full forecast.

The Michigan city that doesn’t need to plow its roads

Not counting Alaska, Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the United States, thanks to the lake effect. But there’s one place in the state that doesn’t have to worry about shoveling.

Crashes up in Metro Detroit: These intersections saw the most collisions

Vehicle crashes in Southeast Michigan rose from 2021 to 2022, according to the latest annual report put out by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

The report also identifies the Metro Detroit intersections that saw the most collisions.

History is made: Detroit opens America’s first electric charging road

Detroit is now home to the first wireless charging roadway in the nation, located on 14th Street near Michigan Central train station in Corktown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown shares hilarious story about awkward Jim Harbaugh moment

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown shared a hilarious story about an awkward moment he had with Jim Harbaugh during a conversation with Michigan running back Blake Corum.

