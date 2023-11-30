Video: Police seek man in theft of tools, cash from Detroit oil change business

DETROIT – Police are investigating a burglary at an oil change business on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, at a business on Telegraph Road, just north of Clarita Avenue. Police said the burglar used a wooden object to smash a bay door, stole multiple tools and an unknown amount of money and fled south on foot along Telegraph Road.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket and dark jeans.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tips must include case number 2311270067.