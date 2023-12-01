Authorities arrest 3 accused of running St Clair County drug house

WALES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people in St. Clair County are accused of running a drug house after a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of “a large quantity of methamphetamine.”

According to authorities, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force has been investigating the sales of methamphetamine from a residence near the intersection of Kilgore and Morris roads in Wales Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office said they initiated a traffic stop on I-69 on a vehicle on Nov. 29. Nichole Nazario was taken into custody after they reportedly found a large amount of methamphetamine and a throwing knife.

Later that day, the sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant on the home where Nazario had been staying on Kilgore Road, where they found John Fiks and Theresa Vanerp, who reportedly had methamphetamine on them.

Authorities said they found multiple people residing at the house and camping on the property who were detained.

Fiks and Vanerp were transported to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, where authorities said they found Vanerp had smuggled in multiple Suboxone strips.

The three were arraigned Friday and received $10,000/10% bonds.

Nazario was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, resisting and obstructing, carrying a concealed weapon and maintaining a drug house.

Fiks was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Vanerp was charged with possession of methamphetamine, bringing contraband into a jail and maintaining a drug house.