MGM casino workers react to tentative deal with union in Detroit

DETROIT – MGM casino workers could soon be returning to work after a tentative deal is reached with union workers.

Details of the agreement won’t be released until after Saturday’s (Dec. 2) ratification vote. Workers will remain on the picket lines in the cold rain that has trashed their picket signs until the vote occurs.

It has been 42 days since the Detroit casino council strike with MGM employees, but they’re unsure if workers will reject the new offer again.

“We have reached a tentative deal, but it is up to the voters to vote,” said MGM employee Terin Brown.

Brown is a hostess at D.Prime Steakhouse inside MGM. She says she loves her job, but the fight, for the most part, was over getting a pay raise.

She, amongst other workers, said they worked during COVID to keep MGM open and want to be rewarded for their service.

Hollywood at Greektown employees on strike voted in favor of a new contract on Nov. 19. Motor City Casino also voted in favor, ending their strikes.

All three casino workers got the same offer, but only MGM workers voted it down.

We voted it down because we didn’t like it,” said Katrina on Nov. 19.

Many of the union workers told Local 4 that they didn’t like the pay raise that was offered at that time, and they said they felt rushed by their union, which voted yes.

Union members are not sharing details of what the new contract offers, but we asked Brown if the hardest part of being out there picketing for six straight weeks was living check to check which her response was “No.”

Brown said the hardest part was the weather as they’ve encountered rain, sleet and snow so far.

“I honestly did not think we would be out that long, but we have a commitment, and as a shop steward, I have to do whatever it takes,” Brown said.

Some of the casino workers said they’re being asked to vote on the very same contract that they rejected a few days ago.

Workers will know of their decision when they vote on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at union headquarters.

