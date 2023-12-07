Family members of Israeli hostages speak out ahead of Hanukkah celebration in Detroit

DETROIT – The son and daughter of Israeli hostages will take part in Thursday’s Menorah in the D.

Yair Moses and Ella Ben Ami traveled to Detroit from Israel for the event.

Both their parents were kidnapped and taken hostage in October. Their moms have been released, but their fathers remain hostages.

“I’m here standing here to ask your help,” said Ella Ben Ami during a news conference Wednesday in Detroit. “Help me with a miracle. Help me celebrate Hanukkah with my dad.”

Ami said it wasn’t easy to leave her mother in Israel after she’d just been released, but she felt this trip was important to raise awareness about what’s happening in her homeland.

Moses, who’s father also remains a hostage, agreed.

“Everyone help us through this fight (and) make sure this stays in the headlines,” said Moses. “It’s still happening. It’s not something that happened two months ago, and it’s something that’s still happening today.”

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, the Vice President of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, was grateful for their visit.

“It’s hard to imagine what these past 50 or 60 days are like and for them to take the strength and find within in them that power to travel all the way here to celebrate with us,” said Shemtov.

Menorah in the D starts Thursday at 5 p.m., and the rabbi says Hannukkah is for everyone and invites everyone to come and enjoy the event.