Police investigate ‘Stranger danger’ incident at bus stop in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a delayed report of a stranger danger incident at a bus stop.

The incident occurred on Monday (Dec. 4) between 3 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. when a stranger approached a 16-year-old student in a vehicle near a bus stop in a subdivision near the southwest corner of 12 Mile and Inkster roads.

Police said that as the teen walked away from the bus stop near 12 Mile Road and Herndonwood Drive, a female driver pulled alongside the student and stated, “I’m one of your neighbors. Do you want a ride home?”

When the 16-year-old declined the ride, the unknown female drove off.

Officials say the suspect and her vehicle are described as:

Suspect: Possibly a Hispanic female, nothing further.

Car: An unknown make/model dark gray sport utility vehicle.

Farming Hills detectives are actively investigating the incident, and the police department said they are increasing patrols at all bus stops and working cooperatively with the Farmington Public School District to address safety concerns.

Anyone with information should contact Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.