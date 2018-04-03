Macomb County leaders to address clerk vacancy

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel will be joined by other county leaders for a news conference Tuesday to discuss the process of appointing a temporary clerk.
The conference will be held at 2 p.m.
Since a judge ruled Karen Spranger lied about residency in Macomb when she filed to run for office, she has been removed.
READ: Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger removed from office immediately, judge says
Already, longtime Macomb County employee Kathy Brower has been named acting clerk.
The Macomb County Circuit Court will be meeting this month to appoint a temporary clerk who will be in place for the rest of the year.
Politicos from both parties have been jockeying to be named temporary clerk. After a discussion with Mark Hackel, he made it clear he would prefer to have a temporary clerk who is not political and who had no intention of running for the job.
The staff of the clerk’s office has been in a state of civil war with Karen Spranger and consequently there have been serious workflow problems. Hackel wants to restore competency and calm to the office.
As far as Spranger goes, her former deputy insists she’s going to appeal the judge’s ruling forcing her from office.
