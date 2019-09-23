Man charged with murder of woman found in secluded Dearborn field

DEARBORN, Mich. - A man has been charged with murder after a Taylor mother was found dead in a Dearborn field.

Sherry Ann Kietrys, 34, of Taylor, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. Friday in a field near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway in Dearborn, police said.

Sherry Ann Kietrys (WDIV)

James Lamont Lindsey, 40, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Dearborn's 19th District Court on charges of homicide -- first-degree murder and second habitual offender.

Lindsey was officially charged three days after Kietrys was found dead.

A detective on the case requested Lindsey be denied bond, and he gave the judge several reasons why.

"Mr. Lindsey has an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions of (criminal sexual conduct) where a weapon was used, an indecent exposure conviction and a pending case which he was currently on bond for out of the 3rd Circuit Court for felony firearm," the detective said.

Kietrys' family said she had left work and was coming home early Friday morning when she was killed.

"She came home from work," said Cecilia Cummins, Kietrys' mother. "She took a long bus ride home from Downtown Detroit and was let off at Warren Avenue and Southfield Freeway, and from there, she had to walk a couple of blocks to get home to her children."

Lindsey was denied bond and will remain in jail. He's scheduled to return to court Oct. 4 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

"I can't swallow this," Cummins said. "I can't grasp it. I don't think it's true, and I know my daughter is in heaven, and she's not suffering. But I miss her. I want to touch her face. I want to see her face, her smile."

James Lamont Lindsey (WDIV)

"While we are grateful for the continued cooperation from the entire community for making this arrest, it angers me to know that the suspect in this case has a long history of assaultive behavior for which he had been previously incarcerated for 19 years," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "Our department and regional partners worked around the clock to bring the suspect to justice. This is a tragedy for the entire region. We extend our condolences to the friends and family of the victim."

