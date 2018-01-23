Man faces charges in 9 armed robberies in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man faces federal charges in connection with a total of nine armed robberies and two attempted robberies in Oakland County.

Montrea Diance Flack is believed to be responsible for a string of robberies between Dec. 8, 2017 and Jan. 11, 2018.

According to court records, Flack made off with $186 on Dec. 8, using a pellet gun to hold up the Days Inn Hotel on Pine Grove Avenue in Port Huron. The next night, Flack allegedly stole $1,100 from the Family Dollar on Elizabeth Lake Road in Waterford.

The following week, several dollar stores and restaurants were targeted by a man using the same maroon Chrysler 300 in the previous robberies.

Flack is believed to have shifted his focus on Waterford, taking $677 from a gas station on Dec. 16 and $647 from a Dollar General. He is also believed to be responsible for armed robberies at a Little Caesars and a Dollar General store in Auburn Hills, as well as a Subway restaurant and a Family Dollar store in Pontiac.

A tip was made to the Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.

Flack was seen driving to Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights on Jan. 14 as deputies conducted surveillance. Flack was allegedly seen running from the JC Penny store and fleeing in a vehicle at high speeds.

According to court documents, Flack had stolen about $8,000 in jewelry which he later pawned in Madison Heights.

Four days later, Flack was seen driving to the Meijer store in Auburn Hills and authorities say he stole about $150 in food and alcohol.

Flack was taken into custody Jan. 19 in Waterford. Court records say Flack admitted to his involvement in the robberies. He allegedly told authorities he removed his license plate from his vehicle prior to committing robberies to avoid identification and used a pellet gun that appeared to be real.

Flack is also believed to be responsible for failed robbery attempts at a laundry mat and a florist in Pontiac.

