Metro Detroit flooding: What to know

DETROIT - Heavy rain this week caused flooding across Metro Detroit.

Many residents awoke to flooded streets and basements Wednesday. And even more rain is expected.

Freeways closed due to flooding

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the east and westbound I-94 ramps to the Southfield Freeway in Allen Park are closed. All north and southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway are closed at I-94.

Drivers are advised to not drive into standing water.

Floodwaters close residential streets, fill basements

Floodwaters rose on residential streets as well, covering cars and trapping residents in their homes.

Dearborn Heights was hit particularly hard by flooding.

Homeowners near Lake St. Clair have also been heavily impacted by rising water.

Residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood in Detroit have been dealing with flooding for several days. Mayor Mike Duggan asked for volunteers to help fill sandbags.

More rain expected this week

Wednesday and most of Thursday are expected to be dry, but more rain will hit the area Thursday evening.

Rainfall should average between 0.25 and 0.75 inches, but there will be isolated downpours where totals will top an inch.

The rain will last into Friday morning.

Flood watches issued

Flood watches are in effect for Metro Detroit from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are all under the watches issued by the National Weather Service.

