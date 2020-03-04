Boil water advisory issued for Berlin Township residents

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Monroe County’s Berlin Township due to a water main break.

In the advisory issued Wednesday morning, Berlin Township officials advise residents west of I-75 and west of Swan Creek Road, including Newport Road west of I-75, North Park, Newport Estates, Birchwood sub, Newport Woods and Newport Farms, are encouraged to boil water for the next three days or until further notice before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing fruits and vegetables.

Residents and business might experience lower water pressure, a loss of water or discolored water from taps. The township said this boil water advisory is due to a water main break on Newport Road west of I-75. This is considered a precautionary method due to loss of pressure and potential water quality issues.

Local officials will notify the public when the advisory is lifted after repairs are made and proper testing has been completed, the township said.