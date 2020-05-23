Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state’s stay-at-home order until June 12.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.

The stay-at-home order continues the closure of public places such as theaters, gyms and casinos to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Both executive orders were previously set to expire after May 28.

While Metro Detroit gets ready for a partial reopening next week, the northern part of the state has already seen bars, restaurants and retail back up and running.

Local 4′s Rod Meloni went north to see what the first days of reopening are like. He made his way to the town of Prudenville, just off of I-75.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 53,913 as of Friday, including 5,158 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 53,510 confirmed cases and 5,129 deaths Thursday.

The official recovery total is 28,234.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been put in a 21-day quarantine at the Oakdale Federal Detention Center, and family members believe he will be released in June.

Federal officials said Killpatrick is still officially incarcerated, but he’s been put in the detention center in Louisiana.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said it has tested every prisoner in its system for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The department had been testing symptomatic prisoners since late March and has done more than 1,000 tests. In mid-April the MDOC started mass testing in several facilities to slow the spread of coronavirus.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

