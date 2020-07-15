Watch live today: Gov. Whitmer provides update on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
- The briefing is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
- You can watch live in the stream above.
On Tuesday, Whitmer extended the state of emergency in Michigan until Aug. 11. It had previously been set to expire July 16.
