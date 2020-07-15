Watch live today: Gov. Whitmer provides update on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The briefing is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch live in the stream above.

On Tuesday, Whitmer extended the state of emergency in Michigan until Aug. 11. It had previously been set to expire July 16.