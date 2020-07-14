Here’s how Wayne County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce Gov. Whitmer’s new mask rules

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office revealed how they plan to enforce Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new mask-wearing rules.

Whitmer’s new order

Whitmer issued an executive order Friday that reiterates Michigan residents are required to wear face coverings whenever they are at an indoor public space.

Residents are also required to use face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces where proper social distancing can’t be maintained.

Any business that is open to the public must refuse entry or service to people who won’t wear a face covering, with limited exceptions. They must also post signs at all entrances instructing customers that they are legally obligated to wear masks while inside.

The only people exempt from the order are those younger than 5 years old, those who can’t medically tolerate a face covering and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant.

Wayne County enforcement

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office laid out its plan for enforcing the new mask rules.

If anyone from the WCSO witnesses activity that goes against Whitmer’s mandate, a warning will be issued to first-time offenders.

If deputies have to circle back to the person, group or business after the initial warning to readdress the requirements, a $500 ticket will be issued, the department announced.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Wayne County Health Department with these rules, because the Health Department is leading the enforcement effort, according to authorities.