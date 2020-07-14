Dearborn High School football team cancels week of conditioning due to possible COVID-19 exposure

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn High School football team has canceled this week’s conditioning after players might have been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the school announced.

School officials said all football conditioning activities for the week of July 13 have been shut down “out of an abundance of caution.”

On Thursday (July 9), school officials learned two players had been in close proximity to someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Those players had been regularly participating in football workouts, officials said.

Both football players self-reported their possible exposure, the school announced.

One player was absent from Thursday’s workout, but the other was there for a short time before being sent home, officials said.

The school plans to resume football conditioning Monday (July 20) as long as negative COVID-19 test results come back for both of the athletes who might have been exposed.

“We appreciate the continued cooperation of all our parents and student-athletes in this ‘new normal’ that we are now all a part of,” Jeff Conway, the CAA athletic director at Dearborn High School, said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students will continue to be a top priority moving forward.”