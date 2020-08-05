Walled Lake Consolidated Schools District to begin 2020-21 school year with remote learning only

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – The Walled Lake Consolidated Schools district will begin the 2020-21 with remote learning only.

The district said the Walled Lake Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday at its special meeting to adopt the “WLCSD Return to Learn Plan.” The district will begin the 2020-21 school year online and conduct school with remote learning only until at least Friday, Oct. 30.

“This decision was not made lightly. After reviewing survey data from District parents, survey data from the WLCSD staff, and thousands of survey comments and emails, the Board of Education concluded it is in the best interest of the entire school community to start the school year virtually as to ensure the safety of everyone,” reads a statement from the district.

The district recently conducted a survey of parents with the following results: