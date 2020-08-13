Michigan to auction 225 land parcels: Here’s where, how to bid

Michigan will hold its annual land auction this fall, offering more than 200 parcels of surplus land across the state.

The parcels available for auction range from lake frontage to small lots. There will be 225 properties available through an online auction in September and October.

Land is available in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Allegan, Antrim, Bay, Crawford, Gladwin, Gogebic, Houghton, Lake, Lapeer, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oscoda, Otsego, Schoolcraft and Shiawassee. Several of the largest parcels are in Allegan, Antrim, Newaygo, Oscoda and Otsego counties.

Ten online auctions will be offered, featuring available land parcels by county:

Sept. 8 – Shiawassee County.

Sept. 9 – Clare and Gladwin counties.

Sept. 10 – Lapeer County.

Sept. 17 – Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Sept. 24 – Lake and Newaygo counties.

Sept. 28 – Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford counties.

Oct. 1 – Crawford, Oscoda and Otsego counties.

Oct. 2 – Antrim County.

Oct. 3 – Bay County.

Oct. 5 – Gogebic, Houghton and Schoolcraft counties.

How bidding works

Ten online auctions will be offered between Sept. 8 and Oct. 5. Interested bidders may pre-register and get more information about the online auction schedule at Tax-Sale.info. If you would like to bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made online up to 30 days before the auction.

The “interactive” bidding portion of an auction will open at 10 a.m. on that auction date. At that time, bidders will be able to see current high bids for each property. Bidders can continue to place bids on a property until 7 p.m. when bidding closes and the winning bidder is determined.

A detailed list including minimum bid, acreage, and location information of the properties offered can be found at Michigan.gov/LandForSale. Interested bidders are encouraged to review the Land Sales and Auctions: Terms and Conditions webpage.

Why is the DNR selling land?

The DNR takes care of about 4.6 million acres of public lands – state parks, trails, forests, hunting lands and more outdoor recreation resources – owned by Michigan residents. The department is guided by a public land strategy in making management decisions about those lands. Sales of surplus lands that no longer fit the department’s strategy are just one of those management tools.