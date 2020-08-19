Governor Whitmer announces $65 million plan to aid struggling schools, colleges in Michigan

In a virtual press conference, Governor Whitmer announced she’s was lending a helping hand the many schools districts and colleges that are having a hard time transitioning to online learning because of COVID-19.

“Today I am announcing $65 million in CARES Act funding for schools that need it the most. This funding Michigan School districts and other educational related entities. Whether it’s helping them access PPE or cleaning supplies or helping students mitigate the impact of learning Loss in districts that need it the most,” said Governor Whitmer.

Part of the $65 million grant -- a part of the CARES Act -- will also go to students who need devices for remote learning and enhancing student mental health services.

“It can be used to enhance the remote and sin person student mental health services or to mitigate the impact of learning loss,” the Governor added.

It’s a legislative Deal that’s been created to help everyone involved in the education system on a state-wide level.

“We have to do everything we can to protect our students, our educators and support staff from Covid-19 and all of their families of course,” Governor Whitmer Proclaimed.

And while this is a good start at least, the Governor said there’s more that can be done on a higher level.

“It’s still a short-term band-aid that falls far short of what is really needed. We still need the federal government to work together on a bi-partisan recovery package to support all Michigan Students and educators,” Governor Whitmer concluded.

Districts will receive these fund based on their number of financially disadvantaged students, special needs students and the students who are learning English as a second language.