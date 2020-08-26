Man charged in assault of 2 men with baseball bat in Putnam Township

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting two people with a baseball bat in Putnam Township last week.

Police say at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, Wayne Phil Seely, of Stockbridge, reportedly assaulted two 40-year-old men with a baseball bat in the 5000 block of Patterson Lake Road.

The two victims, who are acquaintances from Putnam Township, were taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, police said. The men have since been released from the hospital.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Seely initially fled the scene of the incident, but was later arrested at his residence in Stockbridge.

Officials say the Livingston County Regional SWAT Team was deployed to Seely’s residence in the 3900 block of Dexter Trail. The man was arrested without incident after several hours of negotiations at the scene, police said.

Seely was formally charged on Tuesday with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The man is being held at the Livingston County Jail on a $1,000,00 cash bond.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

More News