Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Oct. 6, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 128,923 as of Monday, including 6,816 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 1,407 new cases and 15 additional deaths over the last two days. On Saturday, the state totals were 127,516 cases and 6,801 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain mostly flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased over the last two weeks but the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 870 on Sunday, the highest since April 30. The state’s fatality rate is 5.3 percent. Michigan has reported 99,521 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,200 as of Sunday.

There is a lot of confusion in Michigan right now when it comes to restrictions for COVID-19. It comes after the state’s Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, stating that she did not have the authority to issue public health orders without legislative approval.

This means, for all intents and purposes, that anything Whitmer issued after April 30, the last day of the emergency declaration period with legislative approval, carries no weight. Although, the practical application appears to depend on who you ask.

Read more here about Michigan’s new approach and what’s happening in Wisconsin.

Some Michigan counties are issuing local emergency orders to ensure coronavirus safety measures continue after the state Supreme Court struck down months of orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid the pandemic.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Friday that a law from 1945 is unconstitutional, impacting numerous orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer under that law since the beginning of April.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Sept. 20 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 22 -- 504 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 705 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 25 -- 929 new cases

Sept. 26 -- 901 new cases

Sept. 27 -- 654 new cases

Sept. 28 -- 654 new cases

Sept. 29 -- 898 new cases

Sept. 30 -- 1,054 new cases

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases

Oct. 4 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 703 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 11 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 16 -- 11 new deaths

Sept. 17 -- 9 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 18 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 19 -- 15 new deaths (12 from vital records)

Sept. 20 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 21 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 22 -- 15 new deaths (3 from vital records)

Sept. 23 -- 12 new deaths

Sept. 24 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 25 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 26 -- 15 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Sept. 27 -- 4 new deaths

Sept. 28 -- 4 new deaths

Sept. 29 -- 20 new deaths (4 from vital records)

Sept. 30 -- 11 new deaths

Oct. 1 -- 19 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 2 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 3 -- 13 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 4 -- 8 new deaths

Oct. 5 -- 7 new deaths

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

