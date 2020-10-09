Foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor: Here’s what to know

If you’re looking to get caught up on Thursday’s announcement about a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, here’s what to know.
- Five Michigan residents -- Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta -- and Barry Croft, of Delaware, have been charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued charges against seven others.
- Overall, 13 men face charges. Nessel said 19 state felony charges were filed against seven people known to be members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group or associates of the group.
- You can read about the specific details of the entire kidnapping operation here.
- Oct. 8: FBI uncovers plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer as hostage, overthrow Michigan government, feds say
- Oct. 8: View: Mugshots for 10 of 13 people charged after FBI uncovered plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
- Oct. 8: Deep dive into the details of a scheme to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, hold her hostage
- Oct. 8: Here’s what Gov. Whitmer said about group of Michiganders' plot to kidnap her
- Oct. 8: President Trump criticizes Gov. Whitmer in series of tweets after her comments on kidnapping plot
- Oct. 9: Michigan Gov. Whitmer on kidnapping plot: ‘They’re not militias. They’re domestic terrorists’